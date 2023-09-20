GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Periwinkle Fog is hosting a local artist showing off his prehistoric paintings as part of ArtPrize this year.

Robert Jack, whose “Fossil Fuel” pieces fuse dinosaurs and modern technology, will be at the boutique Thursday night to answer questions from guests and also design a piece live in action.

Jack learned how to paint on his own and has developed an affinity to drawing dinosaurs. He calls the Jurassic creatures his “happy place” and hopes to inspire other dinosaur lovers with his work.

The event will be held in front of Jack’s ArtPrize display at the Ledyard Building from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is part of the building’s “3rd Thursday” series where guests can experience different local showcases including art, music and food.