Artist cleans up ArtPrize entry after vandalism report downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A mural entered into ArtPrize this year is at the center of an investigation after it was reportedly vandalized over the weekend.

ArtPrize entry Aztlan is a colorfully illustrated timeline of pre-Hispanic and present-day colors, cultures and arts since the Spanish conquest. It’s being hosted at MeXo Tequila & Mezcal Bar and Restaurant on Fulton Street.

Inappropriate images were painted onto parking spots nearby and a portion of the mural.

The artist, Arturo Morales Romero, says he is heartbroken that his artwork was tampered with.

“I got sad because if this is happening to my piece, it’s probably going to happen to other pieces around,” said Romero, who was cleaning up the mural Sunday afternoon.



The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed that an incident report of the vandalism was filed Sunday morning.

As they continue to investigate, the Grand Rapids Police Department urges anyone with information to contact them at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.