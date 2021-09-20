About $35,000 awarded to artists in first few days of ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of dollars have already been awarded to artists as we dive into the first full week of ArtPrize 2021.

According to ArtPrize Executive Director Craig Searer, nearly 120 monetary prizes had been awarded as of Monday. About $35,000 had been given out to more than 80 artists.

“If this weekend is any indication of what the next 14 or 15 days is going to look like, we are all in for a real treat,” Searer said, joining News 8 digital anchor Luke Laster at the WOOD TV Live Desk on Monday afternoon to provide an update on how ArtPrize has gone so far.

Searer said one obstacle ArtPrize has faced is that people were having trouble using its site to award prize money and accolades. The problem for many, he explained, is that location services are not enabled on their phone. You can see how to turn on location services on iOS here.

“The power of awarding prize money to artists this year is in the hands of visitors, and there are some very excited artists this year,” Searer said during News 8 at 5 p.m. on Monday. “Patience is definitely a key this year, but also ArtPrize from a staff perspective is here to help too.”

Searer said the feedback for this year’s event has been positive so far.

“We could not have scripted it better ourselves, it was absolutely electric downtown,” Searer said of the first weekend.

Above, watch the full Monday evening interview with Searer.