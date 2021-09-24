$36K being given out during second weekend of ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrizegoers can dole out tens of thousands of dollars in award money during the second weekend of the massive art competition in Grand Rapids.

Between Friday and Sunday, ArtPrize is releasing some $36,000 in cash prize opportunities. Nearly 90 cash prizes will be available Saturday alone.

As of mid-day Thursday, more than $50,000 in prizes had already been split among more than 100 artists.

You can send prizes to artists by scanning the QR code found alongside entries. Sometimes you’ll have the chance to award money to any piece you like and sometimes you can give accolades like “wow factor” or “most Instagram-able.” Each interaction puts an artist closer to winning the $50,000 public grand prize.

If you’re having trouble getting the ArtPrize site to work after you scan the QR code, make sure location services are turned on for your mobile browser. That’s the most common problem people are experiencing. You can also ask an ArtPrize volunteer for help.

Downtown restaurants said they were encouraged by turnout during the first weekend of ArtPrize, with three restaurants owned by BarFly seeing revenue increases of between 50% and 150%. It’s a welcome source of cash after long months of struggling during the pandemic. They’re hoping for another good weekend.