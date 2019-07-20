Another round of severe weather expected for W. Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN, (WOOD) — It was a very active start to our Saturday morning, and the National Weather Service is now saying there is an enhanced risk of another round of severe storms later today.



Wind gusts up to 70 mph were reported across West Michigan early this morning. We’ve received reports of trees uprooted, power lines down, and even some extensive damage to homes.



Drier conditions are expected from the late morning and early afternoon. Clouds will clear and sunshine will come back out, and the sunshine will help to destabilize our hot and humid airmass. A cold front will begin to drop across the state this afternoon.



Our temperatures will climb into the low 90s again, and dewpoints will be in the 70s. The Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning will continue until 8 PM today, since feels-like temperatures will still be around or above 100. We’ll have plenty of heat and moisture in the atmosphere, and that front will act as a trigger and get the storms firing up again.



The storms should begin to develop during the mid to late afternoon hours, and the threat of severe weather will continue into the evening. More damaging winds will be the primary threat, along with hail and a brief, weak tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has West Michigan in a “slight” risk of severe weather, which means scattered severe storms will be possible.



The threat of severe weather will begin to wind down after sunset. A few more showers and storms will be possible tomorrow, though they will be more isolated in nature.



Thankfully, the passage of the cold front will bring an end to the hot and humid trend we’ve been stuck in. Humidity will begin to drop from north to south tomorrow, and highs will be about ten degrees cooler than today. Monday will feel very refreshing, with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity.