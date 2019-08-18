Amber Alert issued for missing teen

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WOOD) — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old girl out of Lake County, Indiana who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Madison Elizabeth Yancy Eddlemon was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday in Crown Point, Indiana.

Eddlemon is believed to be with 22-year-old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn who was last seen driving a dark gray 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with the Indiana license plate 645RIS.

Eddlemon is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 97 pounds with blond hair with green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white tribal, torn blue jeans and shin-high boots with a black lace choker.

Fisherton is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 158 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 219-660-0000 or 911.