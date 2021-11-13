Zeeland man struck along I-196 by sliding car

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A passenger was struck and injured by another out of control car while waiting outside of a car that had slid off the road.

The passenger, Diego Santoyo, is a 25-year-old man from Zeeland. He stood outside the car after it slid into the ditch due to poor conditions on I-196 just north of Blue Star Highway, when another car lost control and struck him.

Santoyo was transported to Holland Hospital with life threatening injuries. Other riders were taken to the same hospital with less threatening injuries.

Allegan County Sheriff is still investigating the crash.