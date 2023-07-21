WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Road workers hit a gas supply line while working in Wayland Friday, the utility that operates the line says.

The third-party contractor team working on a road project hit the line in the area of S. Main Street and S. Locust Street around 10:30 a.m., Michigan Gas Utilities confirmed to News 8. The supply line was directed to an empty building.

The Wayland Police Department said some neighborhoods to the east of the break were evacuated. People were advised to avoid the area.

There were no reports of injuries, Allegan County Central Dispatch said

Michigan Gas Utilities said service was cut to only one unoccupied building. It did not immediately have a timeline for repairs.