Worker dies in trench collapse in Allegan County

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a worker has died in a construction accident in Allegan County.
South Haven Area Emergency Services says it was called around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Lakeshore Drive in Casco Township, north of South Haven.
Crews say the construction worker was buried in a trench collapse at a home building project. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SHAES.
Additional information about the incident, including the identification of the worker, was not immediately available.