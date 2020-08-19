Worker dies in trench collapse in Allegan County

Allegan County

by: WOODTV.com staff

A photo of a trench collapse that killed a construction worker in Casco Township on Aug. 19, 2020. (Courtesy of the South Haven Area Emergency Services)

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a worker has died in a construction accident in Allegan County.

South Haven Area Emergency Services says it was called around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Lakeshore Drive in Casco Township, north of South Haven.

Crews say the construction worker was buried in a trench collapse at a home building project. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SHAES.

Additional information about the incident, including the identification of the worker, was not immediately available.

