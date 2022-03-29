LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been sentenced to years behind bars for running a human sex trafficking operation in Wayland.

Vanessa Anne Phillips, 40, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced Monday to between 38 months and 15 years in prison for one count of human trafficking — forced labor causing injury, according to court documents.

A March 2021 booking photo of Robert Grigsby.

In 2021, Phillips and another defendant, Robert Henry Grigsby, 52, of Wayland, were charged in the case.

The Wayland Police had been investigating Grigsby since October 2018. In 2019, officers raided his home on Maple Street between Vine and Railroad streets. They said they found evidence of sex trafficking and drug use. The investigation also uncovered over 6,000 online ads linked to the prostitution ring.

“I know how it looks,” Grigsby acknowledged to News 8 the day after the raid but added that “nothing is going on.”

Grigsby was sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison earlier this month.