Woman missing in Allegan County

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office tells News 8 a woman went missing out of Allegan late Saturday evening.

The missing woman is 26-year-old Brittany Ann Angrisanio. Deputies say she is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds with blue eyes and bleached red hair. She was last seen wearing a tank top and pajama pants near the area of 105th Ave and 55th St in Pullman after leaving her home around 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to family and friends, she may also not be taking her medication.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Brittany. If you have seen Brittany or have information on her whereabouts, please call Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.