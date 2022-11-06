PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was found dead inside an apartment that caught fire late Saturday night.

Around 11:20 p.m., crews with the Plainwell Department of Public Safety were sent to North Main Street near North Point Drive after receiving a report of smoke coming from an apartment building.

Responding crews extinguished a small fire inside an apartment and found a woman who was “obviously” dead, the PDPS said. Her name has not been released. The cause of death will be released pending an autopsy.

Evidence shows that the fire could be related to cigarette smoke and an oxygen generator. PDPS said the final cause will be made once an investigation is complete.

The building was evacuated and all residents were able to return once the fire was out and the building was declared safe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.