Woman allegedly kicked, head-butted Gun Lake officer

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman faces a federal charge after she allegedly head-butted a police officer at Gun Lake Casino.

Ellie Kay Haitov. 27, faces a charge of assaulting a federal officer, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court Wednesday.

An FBI agent wrote in the complaint that Gun Lake Department of Public Safety Officer James Green was called to the Wayland-area casino shortly after midnight Wednesday after Haitov was cut off, refused to leave and then started shouting profanities at casino security.

The document says Green, who noticed Haitov was smelled of alcohol, was slurring her speech and was unsteady on her feet, tried to get her to get a safe ride home but she kept shouting profanities and resisting.

Eventually, he and another officer arrested her for trespassing and being drunk and disorderly. When they tried to get her purse to check her ID and confirm she wasn’t armed, she allegedly fought back.

Green finally got Haitov into a cruiser, but authorities say that when he tried to buckle her in, she kicked him in the chest, head-butted him and then kicked him in the chest again.

The document says Green later had a “goose egg” on his head and a headache.

Haitov refused to take a breathalyzer test upon arrival at the jail. By the time she took one around 10 a.m., her blood alcohol content (BAC) level was .02, the complaint says.

Because Gun Lake DPS serves the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, which is under federal jurisdiction, its officers are federal officers. That’s why the case is being handled in federal court.