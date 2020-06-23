Woman, 88, dies days after hit-and-run crash in rural Allegan Co.

Allegan County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

An undated photo of Jean Beaty courtesy family.

CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Allegan County woman has died days after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Family members confirmed to News 8 that 88-year-old Jean Beaty died from her injuries Monday night.

The crash happened Saturday, June 13 on 117th Avenue west of 56th Street in rural Clyde Township.

A passerby found her lying partially in the road. The initial assumption was that she fell during her walk, but doctors later told her family her injuries are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office has little to go on in its investigation. There were no witnesses and Beaty couldn’t recall much of what happened.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 

 