ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Health Department will shut down many of its COVID-19 services this week after the county Board of Commissioners voted against covering a funding gap.

According to the Holland Sentinel, the changes were announced Friday in a newsletter to residents. The county’s calendar shows its last vaccine clinic will be held Thursday and drive-thru testing will end Friday.

County records show that during the Board of Commissioners session on Jan. 13, Allegan County Health Officer Angelique Joynes laid out what her department needed to continue COVID-19 services. An analysis conducted in April 2021 estimated the department would need roughly $3 million annually for services. For 2022, Joynes requested a little over $2.1 million.

The board approved approximately $644,000 for the department, voting 4-3 against using $1.5 million in federal relief funding to cover the health department’s budget gap.

In her presentation, Joynes laid out how $644,000 only carried her department through the final six months of 2021, and even then, it was short-staffed and forced to implement mandatory overtime.

Going forward, the health department will only provide resources mandated by the state: contact tracing and providing basic health information. Joynes warned that cutting those resources could jeopardize future funding.

Jim Storey, who chairs the Board of Commissioners, was among the four who voted against using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to cover the funding gap. He believes that money is better spent elsewhere.

In a statement, Storey said: “The Board gave significant consideration to the funding requests relating to ARPA funds from the health department and several other agencies and determined that the use of those funds for Broadband and Water Infrastructure not only support a healthy Allegan County, especially during pandemics, they will create long-term economic and educational opportunities.”

Following the funding decision, county officials will continue to work with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state health department and local private providers to meet the needs of their residents. They are also pushing state officials to grant more flexibility to transfer grant money between different COVID-19 services.