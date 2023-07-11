SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of sailing crews from across the nation are headed to Chicago this week as they prepare for the 114th Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac.

The amateur race, which starts July 22, tests cruising sailors and competitors as they travel 289 nautical miles across Lake Michigan.

A West Michigan team sailing a 45-foot Jeanneau monohull named Jug Band spent the weekend practicing man overboard procedures and other sailing techniques typically needed in the three- to four-day race.

“We have four (crew members) returning, so we’re getting a pretty good team developed,” said Bill Bardelmeier, the captain of the boat. “We’re just hoping for some consistent wind. That would be nice.”

In years past, harsh winds and severe storms have caused crews to forfeit or retire for their pursuit.

“It doesn’t change quickly, but when it does, it is a severe change,” cruiser Bob Wiseman, one of the eight-man crew aboard Jug Band, said. “So all of the sudden you can have 6-foot seas, which doesn’t sound like much, but the fast lake ferry that is up in Muskegon to go to Milwaukee won’t go out in over 6. And that’s like a 100-something foot catamaran. That’s a big boat.”

There have also been several deaths throughout the years, which have led the yacht club to institute additional safety measures.

Each crew member is now required to add a geolocator device to their life jacket in case of an emergency.

“As soon as it gets wet, an antenna pops up and it alerts a satellite,” Wiseman explained.

There is no prize money awarded in the race. Still, sailors come back year after year for bragging rights and the joy of sailing.