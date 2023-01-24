WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wayland Union Schools teacher has died.

Katrina Brown died after a car crash on Jan. 14, Wayland Union Schools said in a Tuesday Facebook post.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of a beloved teacher and coworker, Katrina Brown,” the post says. “… Katrina was a part of the Wildcat family for over 20 years, most recently working as a Title I reading coach for multiple schools in the district.”

A memorial service will be held for her on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Wayland Union Fine Arts Center, located at 870 E. Superior St. near South Main Street.

“Please keep Katrina’s family, friends, students, and coworkers in your thoughts as they navigate through these difficult days,” the school said.