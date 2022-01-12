Wayland Union High School going remote due to COVID-19

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Wayland Union High School will be remote Thursday and Friday due to COVID-19.

The school has a “high number” of staff and students who are sick and cannot attend class, the school’s superintendent said in a letter to parents.

Students who do not have internet at home may be able to work at the school’s media center. Other activities and athletic events will take place as scheduled.

The school will not have classes on Monday for a professional development day that was already scheduled. Students will return for in-person classes on Tuesday, Jan. 18.