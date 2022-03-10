Wayland police looking for sexual assault suspects

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened in Wayland Thursday.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Rabbit River Trail near Elm Street.

The victim was walking on the trail when two men confronted and sexually assaulted her, the Wayland Police Department said in a release. The suspects then ran north toward the Rabbit River, police say.

Police describe the first suspect as a white man in his mid- to late-20’s. He stands at 5’10” with dark hair that falls below the ears, is clean shaven and was wearing a brown coat.

The second suspect is described as a white man in his mid- to late-20’s. He stands around 5’6″ to 5’9″ with a larger waist and short black hair. He is clean shaven and was wearing a blue, black and white plaid coat.

Anyone with information about the incident or anyone who saw anything suspicious around that time in that area is asked to call Wayland police at 269.792.9366 or Silent Observer at 1.855.SILENT.0. To contact Wayland police after hours, call the Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269.673.3899.

Wayland police can also be contacted by emailing waylandpolice@cityofwayland.org.