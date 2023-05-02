WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the body found in Wayland last month was positively identified as a man who was reported missing in August.

The Wayland Police Department said the body found on April 11 had been identified as Ronald Jenson, 62. It appears he died of natural causes, and there are no signs of foul play, according to WPD.

His body was found in the area of Windsor Woods Village, a mobile home park located near the intersection of US-131 and West Superior Street.

Jenson was reported missing from Windsor Woods Village in August.