Wayland PD: Man hits cruiser during crime spree

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Wayland police say a man was arrested Sunday morning after he crashed his pickup truck into an above-ground pool, vandalized a building, crashed into a cruiser and then tried to carjack someone.

The Wayland Police Department says it was called out to Clark Street north of Superior Street shortly before 6 a.m., where officers found the pickup abandoned after hitting the backyard pool.

Officers heard noise from a nearby building, Black River Waterproofing, so they went to investigate. They say they found Black River property scattered in the front yard. The business owners later estimated $12,400 in damage to tools.

Police then spotted a man in a sedan. An officer ordered the man to stop, but he instead sped up. Police say the officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. The driver pulled out onto the road, then reversed about 75 feet across the lawn and hit a police SUV, police say.

The sedan was no longer drivable, so the suspect ran off into a wooded area. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was called in to try to track him with a K-9, but he was ultimately found riding a bicycle by Michigan State Police. He was arrested. No officers were injured.

Wayland police later learned that the suspect had apparently tried to carjack someone outside a laundromat, threatening the victim with some sort of large gardening tool. The suspect allegedly said he was taking the car because police were after him. He didn’t succeed in stealing the car.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Wayland man whose name wasn’t released Sunday, was jailed on charges of felonious assault of a police officer with a motor vehicle, felony fleeing and eluding, felony malicious destruction of police property, attempted carjacking, felony malicious destruction of property at Black River Waterproofing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Other charges could be forthcoming.