WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they arrested a man who fired shots in Wayland Monday night.

No one was injured in the shooting, the Wayland Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. on Windsor Woods Drive near W. Superior Street. Police say it stemmed from a “dispute” between two people, though they didn’t explain the nature of that dispute.

Police say they soon spotted a suspect vehicle and pulled over the driver. They say they found their suspect, a 24-year-old Wayland man, and a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol.

The suspect’s name was not released Monday pending arraignment. Police did not list exactly what charges he is expected to face.