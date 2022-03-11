Wayland PD: ‘Evidence of incident’ on trail after attack reported

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Wayland police say they found signs that something happened on a trail where a woman reported a sexual assault.

“We have evidence there was an incident and that’s pretty much all I can give you,” Wayland Police Department Chief Mark Garnsey told reporters during a news conference Friday. “We’re going forward full force in order to try to solve this and bring a resolution.”

Garnsey said a middle-aged woman told police two men confronted and sexually assaulted her around 10:30 a.m. Thursday while she was walking the Rabbit River Trail near Elm Street.

“We don’t deal with these very often. No agency deals with stranger-type cases. Those are rare anywhere you are,” the police chief said. “Usually the (attacker) is known to the (victim), and that’s not what we’re getting in this case.”

The woman said the two men took off north toward the Rabbit River after the sexual assault. Garnsey said the victim was able to make it home, where family helped her contact police to report the attack.

“We’re very preliminary in this investigation. A lot of us worked through the night, so not a lot of sleep. We take this serious and our job is to bring this to a resolution and follow it where the evidence takes us,” Garnsey said. “We’ve determined that there was a scene of some sort at Rabbit River.”

He declined to say anything about the extent of the woman’s injuries. He also would not reveal if the men had a weapon, nor if there were any witnesses or surveillance cameras in the area.

The attackers are both described as white men in their mid- to late 20s.

One is 5-foot-10 with dark, medium-length hair that hangs below his ears. He’s clean shaven and wore a brown coat.

The second man was shorter than the first at 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 and had short black hair. He had a “larger waist that protruded slightly over his belt,” according the news release from Wayland police. He was also clean shaven. He wore a blue, black and white plaid coat.

Rabbit River Trail is a popular, one-mile running and hiking trail surrounded by 800 acres of woods. Garnsey urged visitors to take precautions if they’re alone.

“You can always carry personal warning devices,” he said. “Something that you hit that makes a loud noise. Noise tends to scare, frighten attackers away because it draws attention and more witnesses.”

A woman who lives near the Rabbit Trail told News 8 she carries her cellphone and a life alert device whenever she walks the trail. She also noted that she stopped hiking deep into the woods along the trail because she often sees a man walking the path alone who makes her uncomfortable.

“He just kind of gives off that creepiness feeling. He’ll look you up and down,” she said, explaining the man loosely fits the description of one of the two men who allegedly attacked the woman Thursday.

The neighbor said she contacted Wayland police to share her experience as soon as she heard of the sexual assault.

Another neighbor said she won’t walk the trail alone at all.

“There’s a lot of people that go down there, and there’s a lot of women that walk there by themselves. I see women with little kids walk down there. That’s not kosher,” she said.

She said Thursday’s attack hit much too close to home.

If you’ve been around the Rabbit River Trail in recent days or weeks and seen anyone fitting the attackers’ description, Garnsey asks you to call the main Wayland PD office at 269.792.9366 or email at waylandpolice@cityofwayland.org. If it’s after business hours, you can call Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269.673.3899 and ask to be contacted by Wayland police. You can also call in tips to Silent Observer at 1.855.SILENT.0 (745.3680).