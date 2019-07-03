Wayland PD: Bust finds drugs, sex trafficking evidence

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they raided a property in Wayland Monday evening, finding evidence of sex trafficking and drug crimes.

The property in question was on Maple Street between Vine and Railroad streets. The Wayland Police Department says it went there around 7 p.m. with Michigan State Police, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI to serve search warrants.

They say they found drug paraphernalia, what’s believed to be cocaine and heroin and several electronic devices that show evidence of drug and sex crimes. They say that digital evidence opened up leads on new suspects.

Authorities say they started investigating an alleged sex trafficking ring and drug crimes in October of last year, with evidence dating back to the year before.

A Tuesday evening release did not specify whether anyone was arrested Monday, though it did say charges are pending and that the investigation is ongoing.