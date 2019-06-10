Wayland man arrested on child porn charges

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a Wayland man on child pornography charges.

Matthew Bennett, 28, was arrested on charges of child sexually abusive activity, child sexually abusive material possession, using computers to commit a crime and being a habitual offender.

The investigation was started when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a tip to the MSP Fifth District Computer Crimes Unit.

Detectives then learned Bennett was a sex offender and had child sexual abusive material.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to talk to their children about using the internet safely.

Anyone with information about possible sexual exploitation of a child can report it the CyberTipLine.