Wayland man after raid: ‘I know how it looks’

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say charges linked to a Monday raid at a Wayland home are expected in the next few weeks.

The person of interest in the case has been identified as Rob Grigsby. His Facebook page says he works at Lacks Industries, which neighbors and friends confirmed.

When asked about the investigation Wednesday, he told 24 Hour News 8 that “nothing is going on,” adding that he is “under investigation” and “not allowed to talk.”

“I know how it looks,” he acknowledged.

Neighbors on Maple Street between Vine and Railroad streets were too nervous to speak on camera because Grisby had not yet been arrested or charged with anything. Off camera, they told 24 Hour News 8 that over the past two years, they have seen lots of traffic coming and going from the house. They said people — mostly men — would walk up to the door and meet a woman. They would then go inside or to a trailer parked in the driveway, where they would spend some time before leaving.

Wayland police and Michigan State Police execute search warrants a property on West Maple Street on July 1, 2019. (Wayland Police Department/Facebook)

Wayland police say they found evidence of sex trafficking and drug crimes during the Monday evening search of Grisby’s home. They said they found suspected cocaine and heroin, along with electronic devices that show evidence of drug and sex crimes. They said they have been investigating the alleged sex trafficking ring since last October and have evidence dating back to the year before that.

Police said the case has been passed on to prosecutors for review.