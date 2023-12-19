WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Most middle school girls do not get the opportunity to represent their country in an international athletic competition.

Thirteen-year-old Lilli Lakatos was fortunate enough to be granted that chance in a sport typically dominated by boys.

Lakatos, a seventh-grader at Wayland Middle School, recently returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Costa Rica. She was selected as one of 13 girls from across the United States to take part in the Baseball for All Ambassador Program.

Lilli Lakatos (Courtesy)

She played baseball in a week-long international tournament with teams from Latin America. They also engaged in leadership sessions and had opportunities for cultural exchange.

BSA is a national girls baseball organization that aims to create opportunities for girls to play, coach and lead in baseball.

“It was an amazing experience,” Lakatos said. “We bonded really well with Nicaragua, especially the 8U and 10U teams. They treated us like royalty and we went to a lot of different restaurants. It was definitely a huge culture shock, but it was fun.”

Lakatos was the only girl from Michigan on the United States roster.

She played at the BFA Nationals for the Boston Slammers this past July, where she went 12-for-16 at the plate, and her coach recommended her.

Lakatos sent in a highlight video of her playing against boys.

“I was kind of nervous because I didn’t know who I was going against, but when I found out that I did make it I was actually in the middle of school,” Lakatos said. “I checked my phone and I was over the moon excited. I was so honored and in shock. It didn’t hit me that I was going there to represent our country until probably the day we left.”

The United States team played against all boys teams and went 2-3, losing in the semifinals.

In the first game against the host team, Lakatos delivered a single in the final inning for a walk-off win.

“That felt amazing,” said Lakatos, who played first base and right field. “I was hoping that they would throw me something I could hit because they really weren’t throwing me anything. Everyone came out, and all my teammates and coaches were so excited.”

At the conclusion of the tournament, the girls traded jerseys with the Nicaragua team.

Lakatos also met a 14-year old girl from Costa Rica who wants to play baseball, but doesn’t have the same opportunities.

“I gave her my hat and signed it and told her to follow her dreams and never take no for an answer,” Lakatos said. “I also gave her a BFA bracelet and my bat.”

Lilli Lakatos (Courtesy) Lilli Lakatos (Courtesy)

Lakatos’ two brothers played Division I college baseball, Alex at the University of Michigan and Jonah at Oakland University.

As a sixth-grader, Lakatos was the only girl on the Wayland Middle School team. She recently joined a travel baseball team, the Grand Rapids Flames.

“There were no good opportunities to play travel softball around Wayland so my dad said maybe I should try baseball,” Lakatos said. “One of my friends was playing baseball with her brother so I decided that I wanted to do it.

“I tried out for three different travel teams and made all three. I ended up going with the Flames because my brothers played for them and they had the best opportunity for me.”

Although being the only girl on her travel team has its challenges, Lakatos has taken it in stride.

“You feel so sheltered as a girl who plays baseball because most people look at you as different, so having the opportunity to go to different states and different countries and see these girls who also want to play baseball have the same story as you is really cool,” she said. “You have to be mentally tough because of comments that boys and parents make, but I brush it off because you don’t want them to make you feel like you’re not supposed to be there.”