GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — From events to a new pickleball court, the City of Wayland has a lot going on this summer.

City Manager Joshua Eggleston said the city is trying to respond to the wishes of the community.

“We had a Parks and Rec survey done two years ago and there were two things that were resoundingly in demand by our residents. One was pickleball and one was a dog park,” he said. “That is closer to happening in our city than it’s ever happened before.”

He said city council is making them priorities in the coming year’s budget.

“Sometimes what people want and what is reality don’t always mesh … but I think we really took those to heart and we’re trying to make those things happen.”

Downtown Development Authority Director Holli McPherson said Wayland is working to create an inviting downtown.

“When you start the domino effect of being an exciting city, then the businesses actually, they come up with their ideas,” she said.

One of those ideas is Music on Main, where a couple of bars got together to sponsor concerts downtown.

“We’re closing down the streets, inviting a concert down, and … just gonna have a good time,” said McPherson.

Wayland, which is about halfway between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, is experiencing the same fast-paced housing environment as the rest of West Michigan. But Eggleston says the city is working to build up more housing.

“We do have some new apartment projects coming in, we’ve got a new subdivision going in,” he said.