Wayland crime spree suspect charged

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Wayland man who led multiple police agencies on a chase Sunday morning was formally charged Tuesday afternoon.

Christopher Galbraith was arraigned on charges of malicious destruction of personal property between $1,000 and $20,000, malicious destruction of fire or police property, assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing police officers. All the charges are felonies.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, the Wayland Police Department was called out to an abandoned car that hit a backyard above-ground pool. Officers heard noise coming from nearby Black River Waterproofing. When they got there, they found property scattered in the front yard. The owners of Black River estimated damages at $12,400.

Police say the suspect, by then behind the wheel of a car, then nearly hit a police officer and crashed into cruiser. The sedan was then undrivable, so the suspect took off on foot into a wooded area.

Investigators say Galbraith then threatened to carjack a customer at a laundromat with a large gardening tool. The carjacking was unsuccessful.

Michigan State Police eventually arrested the suspect, who troopers spotted riding a bicycle.