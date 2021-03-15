Wayland city employee rescued after falling in 30-foot pit

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wayland Department of Public Works employee is expected to be OK after falling into a wastewater lift station Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Reno Drive near 133rd Avenue.

The Wayland Police Department told News 8 that the public works employee was working on the lift station when he fell into the 30-foot deep pit and was stuck. They say the victim hit his head on the way down.

The victim was recued by firefighters and taken to a hospital in Grand Rapids by helicopter.

Rescue crews say the victim was alert and joking with them after they got him out. Authorities say his injuries are not considered life threatening and that he is expected to survive.

Surrounding agencies helped in the incident.