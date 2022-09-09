WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The final hot air balloon festival of the season for West Michigan will take to the skies in Wayland this Friday and Saturday.

This is the second year for Wayland BalloonFest, which raises money for suicide prevention. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the festival website.

This year the two-day festival will features more than a dozen hot air balloons. Live music will kick off the event at 4 p.m. on Friday with a hot air balloon launch and a balloon glow later in the evening. A second and third balloon flight will take place weather permitting Saturday morning and again Saturday evening, with a hot air balloon glow to follow.

A previous Wayland BalloonFest. (Courtesy Wayland BalloonFest)

Hot air balloons. (Courtesy Wayland BalloonFest)

Along with the launch, hot air balloon tether rides will also be available. The event will feature several bands, vendors, games and more. The full schedule of events is available here.

The Wayland BalloonFest is being held during National Suicide Prevention Week. Not only will proceeds from the event be donated to the cause, organizers are hoping the event itself will bring awareness to suicide prevention.

If you or anyone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988.