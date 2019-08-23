WATCH: Rick kicks off Metro Cruise with race car ride-along

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — With the return of the 28th Street Metro Cruise, News 8’s Rick Albin took off his political hat and put on a helmet to experience part of a track day for drivers wanting a bit more speed.

“We started doing a car show about 20 years ago. And when the Metro Cruise came out, we backed our date up to coincide with them,” explained Matt Berger of Berger Chevrolet, which sponsored the event at US-131 Motorsports Park in Martin.

In the video above, watch as Rick goes from 0 to 140 in 9.4 seconds.

The 28th Street Metro cruise runs through 10 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The two-day celebration is expected to include more than 340 show cars, live bands, food trucks and kids activities. For more information, visit the 28th Street Metro Cruise’s website.