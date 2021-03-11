Waste disposal tanks catch fire at dairy farm near Fennville

Allegan County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters battle a fire at Scenic View Dairy in Ganges Township Thursday, March 11, 2021. (South Haven Area Emergency Services)

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighter battled a blaze at a dairy farm in Allegan County Thursday morning.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services said authorities were called shortly before 6 a.m. after a fire broke out in waste disposal tanks at Scenic View Dairy, located on 62nd Street between 113th and 116h avenues in Ganges Township.

Tankers from several area fire departments shuttled water to the scene and firefighters were able to get the fire under control, according to a SHAES news release.

The fire was confined to the tanks and SHAES says none of the nearby barns were damaged and no cows were injured.

Authorities cleared the scene around 9 a.m. Thursday.

It’s unknown what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links