CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was wanted out of South Haven has been found at a campground in Allegan County, the sheriff’s office said.

Benjamin William Ewart had several warrants out for his arrest, the most recent being for making threats, possibly with a gun, and then running from South Haven Police Department officers on May 31.

That day, police arrived to reports of someone making “assaultive threats” and possibly armed with a gun. Ewart did not cooperate and ran into his home. Later, witnesses told police that he was seen running toward the beach. Officers set up a perimeter and tried to track him down, unsuccessfully.

Two weeks later, Allegan County Central Dispatch got an anonymous tip that someone with several felony warrants out of the South Haven Police Department was staying at a campground in Clyde Township. Deputies from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office went to the grounds and found Ewart in at tent. He was arrested and taken to the Allegan County Jail, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Ewart’s other warrants were for felonious assault, resisting and obstructing police, habitual offender and misdemeanor larceny, the South Haven Police Department said.