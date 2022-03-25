WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan police dog has been gifted a potentially lifesaving bulletproof vest thanks to a charity, a Gun Lake Facebook post said.

Gun Lake Tribal Police Department’s K9, Bruno, received the bulletproof vest from Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a non-profit charity. Since 2009, the charity has provided protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement throughout the country, according to a Facebook post from Gun Lake Tribe.

The vest was custom fitted specially for Bruno, it says.

“The donation of this protective vest will ensure K9 Officer Bruno is protected in the line of duty,” said Gun Lake Tribe Public Safety Director Dennis Wilkins in the post.

Any dog in the U.S. who is at least 20 months old and “actively employed” with law enforcement agencies are eligible to apply for a vest. K9s with expired vests can participate as well, the post said.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. takes tax-deductible donations of any amount. A donation of $960 sponsors one vest, and each vest is valued at $1,744-$2,283. For more information or to volunteer, call 508.824.6978 or visit the Vested Interest in K9s Inc. website. You may also mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.