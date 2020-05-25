W. MI marks Memorial Day with car parades, virtual events

HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — While virtual ceremonies are replacing many West Michigan parades this Memorial Day because of COVID-19, the parade carried on in Hamilton.

People lined the streets from Hamilton Middle School to the new veterans memorial on M-40 for the “Protest Parade.” More than 100 vehicles took part in the event.

Organizers and spectators tell News 8 they’re only protesting the lack of a formal Memorial Day event.

The Memorial Day ‘Protest Parade’ in Hamilton attracted over 100 vehicles and spectators on its route from Hamilton Middle School to the new Veterans Memorial on M-40. Spectators and an organizer told us they’re only protesting the lack of a formal event. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/FG6iWMWdzQ — John Domol (@JohnnyDomol) May 25, 2020

First responders, police and fire departments were noticeably absent from the event, and many who participated distanced themselves from politics.

“I have a low immune system and have been staying inside pretty much all the time,” said Marcia Slotman from Overisel. “However, this is very important to me and I just want to honor them.”

Organizer Ken Beyer told News 8 Memorial Day is about remembering our past and he doesn’t condone those who used this event to support their political agenda.

“This is all about the troops. And that’s the only thing it’s about,” he said. “It’s about the heroes that died for us and gave everything so we could be here. It’s about them.”

Meanwhile, Zeeland was one of the first local communities to share its prerecorded tribute to the 713 servicemen and women from the area “who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

“Due to Covid-19 and the inability to gather in groups, the Zeeland community will celebrate Memorial Day, from the safety of our own homes. We will honor those who have served, are serving, or gave the ultimate sacrifice while in service to our country,” the city stated in its post.

The following groups also plan to hold altered Memorial Day ceremonies:

Holland | Virtual Memorial Day Ceremony | 11 a.m. livestream on YouTube

Lakeview car parade | Starts at 10 a.m.; through town to Lakeview Cemetery | Details

Three Rivers ceremony | 10 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery; social distancing required | Details

Michigan State Police troopers honored enlisted MSP members who’ve died by placing state flags at each of their gravesites throughout the state.

In observance of Memorial Day, @MichStatePolice honors its enlisted members who’ve passed on by posting SOM flags at each individual gravesite throughout the state. pic.twitter.com/ScepOHRnNI — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) May 25, 2020

In Grand Rapids, West Catholic High School’s choir and band compiled a virtual performance of the National Anthem, which they released on YouTube this Memorial Day.

Students of Belmont and Parkside elementary schools also posted a “we remember” tribute on Facebook Friday.