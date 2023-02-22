HAMILTON, Mich. (WOOD) — Hamilton Schools proved that the best place to announce a snow day is at the end of basketball victory.

As the final seconds ticked down on Hamilton’s 57-45 boys’ basketball win over West Catholic Tuesday night, Superintendent Brad Lusk announced to the student section that classes would be canceled Wednesday.

Play-by-play announcer Aiden Lynch exclaimed the news on Hamilton’s livestream of the game, as if the Hawkeyes had just come from 20-down to win an NBA title.

“And Lusk calls a snow day,” Lynch yelled on the broadcast. “Breaking news — Lusk just called a snow day! Right here at the student section! Oh my goodness, I have never seen that before. Breaking news, Lusk called a snow day at Hamilton! Wooo — no school for me tomorrow!”

Lynch, a sophomore at Hamilton, told Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Blake Harms Wednesday that he was so hyped he wasn’t even sure what he said.

“I don’t even think I was thinking about what I was saying in that moment, I was just saying it,” Lynch told Harms. “I was literally dancing. I am so glad there wasn’t a camera on me to show that embarrassment.”

Lynch walked through how the moment played out.

“I see Dr. Lusk walking over to the student section and I was like, there’s no way this is about to happen, and I watched as he called it,” Lynch said. “I kind of just assumed that by the reaction of the student section he had just called it. I got up and I just started going nuts on the livestream.”

Lynch credited his superintendent for making the moment happen.

“For Dr. Lusk to go out there and do that — because he already knew he was going to call a snow day right — for him to do that and bring the excitement to the student section is just awesome.”

Lynch and Harms teamed up on Wednesday to announce a second straight snow day for Hamilton.