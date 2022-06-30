MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A vigil was held Thursday for the 22-year-old man that was shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy.

Several dozen people attended the vigil tonight. They met where Joseph Nagle was killed.

Michigan State Police say a deputy pulled Nagle over on June 16 under the suspicion of drunk driving. A fight broke between Nagle and the deputy when he was told he was under arrest.

During the altercation, MSP says the deputy shot him once in the chest.

Those at the vigil tonight spoke of how they want to remember him.

“This boy, this young man … the gentle giant is how you would call him. He’s an all-state wrestling champ, the biggest heart,” said Maria Sheldon, a family friend. “This shouldn’t be happening.”

Investigators say there is no body camera or dashcam video of the incident. The shooting remains under investigation.