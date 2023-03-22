OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — On Tuesday morning, Lee Garcia did what he does every morning during the school year: He drove his daughter Alana to the end of his driveway to wait for the school bus.

“That’s because she has to cross the road in order to get one the bus and I want to be there just to make sure she’s safe,” Garcia said.

Moments later, a rush of fright. Video captured by Garcia’s dashboard camera shows the bus stop. The red lights flashed and the stop sign extended off the side. There was plenty of time for a driver to notice and stop. Alana hopped out of her dad’s car, walked to the side of busy 108th Avenue and prepared to cross. Then she suddenly stepped back.

“I saw the look on her face. (She) just started moving back and I looked over and there was a guy just flying down the road,” Garcia said. “And I went forward to try to get him to notice me in his path so he would slow down. And he slowed down and he also honked the horn. And he went right through the stop.”

He praised Alana, a fifth grader at Washington Street Elementary in Otsego, for paying attention before she crossed the street.

“She told me, ‘I look both ways always.’ And she says she just looked and the guy was going fast,” Garcia said. “And I’m thinking, ‘This guy’s going to get away.'”

He chased the vehicle, something police do not recommend. He caught up with the driver, a juvenile, just down the road.

“He’s screaming at me. I’m screaming at him. I told him, ‘You almost killed my daughter!’ He had no remorse,” Garcia recalled.

Garcia got the driver’s license plate number. That and the dashcam video was enough for an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy to write the driver a ticket.

Garcia hopes sharing his daughter’s close call will be a wake-up call to other drivers.

“Whenever it come to a school bus … always, always be cautious, especially when those lights go on. Even those yellow lights. There are little kids standing out there, waiting to get on the bus,” Garcia said. “If we can have just one person slow down after seeing this, it’s worth it.”

Passing a school bus while its red lights are flashing could land you with a fine of up to $500.