Video shows car flying through air before crash on US-131

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A car went airborne before crashing along US-131 near Dorr Thursday.

It happened around 2 p.m. on US-131 at 142nd Avenue in Dorr Township. A surveillance camera from a nearby business captured the car flying through the air.

Michigan State Police said the driver, a man in his mid-20s, was taken to the hospital. His condition was unknown Friday morning.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash and how exactly the car went airborne.

MSP is investigating whether alcohol was involved.

News 8 is not using the driver’s name, but learned through state records that he has a history of substance abuse and a prior conviction for drunken driving. His license was suspended in March 2021.

Video courtesy Mark Huizinga/Huizinga Rebuilding & Truck Parts, Inc.