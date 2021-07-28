Venetian Festival returns to Saugatuck

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular festival is back in Saugatuck this weekend raising money for a local nonprofit and celebrating the summer fun the town is known for.

Venetian Festival will take place Friday and Saturday.

Organizer Sherry Tedaldi says what normally takes six months to put together has come together in just six weeks. Things kick off in Coghlin Park Friday night with a concert by 80s rock band Starfarm.

Saturday features the Dinghy Poker Run at 11 a.m.

Money raised from all the events goes to support Cow Hill Yacht Club, a nonprofit that helps local families with needs that aren’t covered by existing agencies.