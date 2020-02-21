Vehicle drove into Dollar General in Allegan Co.

Photos of a pickup truck that drove into Dollar General in Hamilton on Feb. 21, 2020. (Courtesy of the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office)

HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a pickup truck crashed into a Dollar General in Allegan County.

It happened around 11 a.m. Friday at the store on Southside Lane near Lincoln Road in Hamilton, northwest of Allegan.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said it received reports of a vehicle that drove into the storefront. Once on scene, a deputy learned a pickup truck had driven into the store, according to a Facebook post.

Deputies say no one was injured in the incident. Additional information was not provided in the post.