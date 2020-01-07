US Postal Service worker killed in crash near Plainwell

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has died Monday after a fiery crash near Plainwell, authorities say.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on 10th Street near Carrie Avenue in Gun Plains Township.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the postal service employee was stopped at a mailbox delivering mail when the postal truck was rear-ended by a pick-up truck. The postal truck was then sent into a ditch where it burst into flames.

Deputies say the postal service employee was unable to get out and was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the driver of the pick-up truck, a man, was not hurt.

Authorities say the names of both drivers will be released at a later time.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor at this time, deputies say, but they will conduct toxicology testing.

Many agencies assisted on the scene.

Deputies say the crash is still under investigation.