UPDATE: Man arraigned on homicide charges in Allegan county

Allegan County
Robert William Eakins Jr., Mugshot from Allegan County Sheriff’s office

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged after allegedly shooting and killing another man in Allegan County.

Robert William Eakins Jr. was arraigned Tuesday on charges of homicide and felony firearm as a result of the investigation.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting on 55th Street near the intersection of 105th Avenue in Lee Township Saturday.

When deputies arrived on scene, the sheriff’s office said they found the body of 50-year-old Daniel Banaszak. Eakins Jr. was still in the house.


The incident is still under investigation by the Allegan County Sheriffs Office.

