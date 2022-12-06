A rendering of the new UMH-West care center planned to open in Wayland in May 2024.

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — University of Michigan Health-West patients in Wayland will soon have an updated and expanded facility close to home.

The hospital system announced Tuesday that it would be building a new health center at 1113 W. Superior Street, west of Main Street in Wayland, and adding more services to the community. Construction on the new building will start in March and UMH-West expects it will be ready to open in May 2024.

The new center is planned to be 17,300 square feet, over 75% larger than the current Wayland office. While the current facility staffs three primary care physicians and three advanced practiced providers, the new expansion will allow UMH-West to add three or four more physicians and providers, as well as monthly rotating specialties like cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, according to a release from the hospital system.

The $10.4 million expansion comes after patients in the Wayland community expressed a need for more healthcare in the area, UMH-W said.

“This is a community we know well, and we listened to the people of Wayland when they told us they wanted more healthcare access and expanded services close to home,” said UMH-West CEO Dr. Peter Hahn. “We look forward to serving new generations of patients and families with even more comprehensive medical care.”

Editor’s note: Due to incorrect information in an initial release, a previous version of this article listed an incorrect address. It has been corrected.