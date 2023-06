A courtesy photo of the beam-topping celebration at the new U-M Health-West Wayland center on June 6, 2023.

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — University of Michigan Health-West hosted a beam-topping celebration Tuesday for its new Wayland Health Center.

City leaders, U-M Health-West Wayland staff members and construction representatives were in attendance.

At 17,300 square feet, the new center will be over 175% of the size of U-M Health-West’s current Wayland office, according to a news release from U-M Health-West.

The building, located at 1113 West Superior St., is set to open in May 2024.