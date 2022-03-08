Two plead guilty in Wayland sex trafficking operation

March 2021 booking photos of Robert Grigsby and Vanessa Phillips from the Allegan County Jail.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people pleaded guilty and one has been sentenced to prison for running a human sex trafficking operation in Wayland, according to the Department of the Attorney General.

In 2021, Robert Henry Grigsby, 52, of Wayland and Vanessa Anne Phillips, 40, of Grand Rapids pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of human trafficking-forced labor resulting in commercial sexual activity.

They were charged with several other counts in 2021.

The Wayland Police had been investigating Grigsby since October 2018. In 2019, officers raided his home on Maple Street between Vine and Railroad streets. They said they found evidence of sex trafficking and drug use. The investigation also uncovered over 6,000 online ads linked to the prostitution ring.

“I know how it looks,” Grigsby acknowledged to News 8 the day after the raid, but added that “nothing is going on.”

Grigsby was sentenced to prison for 4.75-15 years on Monday. Philips’ sentencing will happen March 28.