Two people in critical condition after a series of car accidents in Allegan County Friday

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police were called to multiple car crashes Friday, two of which resulted in victims being transported from the scene in critical condition.

Officers arrived on scene near mile marker 30 for the first crash around 3 p.m. to find a semi-truck traveling northbound through a construction zone was unable to stop for congested traffic in time before colliding with a pickup truck, who then hit a third vehicle.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered critical injuries from the crash and was flown to the hospital by helicopter.

While investigating this crash, authorities learned of a second crash involving five vehicles happened due to slowing traffic caused by the first crash.

Two people received minor injuries from the second crash. It is unknown if speed or alcohol played a role in either crash on I-196.

Later that evening around 7:52 p.m., deputies responded to another injury crash at the intersection of 66th St and 109th Ave in South Haven.

Investigation for this crash showed one vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign, resulting in a collision in the intersection.

The driver of one vehicle is in critical condition, while two other occupants received non-life-threatening injuries. All involved were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It is unclear if the critically injured driver was the one at fault and drove through the stop sign.

Deputies believe alcohol and speed both played a factor in this crash

The first two crashes remain under investigation.