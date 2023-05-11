SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Ohio women died Thursday in Saugatuck when their SUV collided with a dump truck, deputies say.

It happened around 9 a.m. at Blue Star Highway and North Street. A Buick SUV heading east on North Street didn’t obey a two-way stop sign and was hit by a southbound dump truck on Blue Star Highway, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Three women, all from Cincinnati, were in the SUV. The driver, 70, and front passenger, 67, died. The 75-year-old rear passenger was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Their names were not released.

The 26-year-old man driving the truck was not hurt.

The Allegan County Crash Reconstruction Team was investigating.