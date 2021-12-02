‘Turkeys Not Tickets’: Wayland police help families with holiday meals

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Wayland Police Department had a special holiday surprise for local families Thursday evening with their annual “Turkeys Not Tickets” campaign.

Officers delivered turkeys and dinner dishes to some households who may be having a tougher time this holiday season, including a family who was recently displaced after they lost their home in a fire.

Mrs. Claus came along to help deliver the meals.

“We’re thinking about you and your family,” she told one family. “Santa sends his regards.”

A few unsuspecting drivers also got meals — they were pulled over and given the food instead of a ticket.

The department says it’s a community-wide effort to help local families in need.

“It’s a total community effort, just to give a little spark to some people that maybe need a hand up this time of year,” Chief Mark Garnsey said.

The department says 20 total meals were given throughout the night.